Rohit Sharma lauds Jadeja's knock following T20I win

Rohit Sharma lauds Jadeja's knock following T20I win

Source: PTI
July 09, 2022 23:36 IST
IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with 46* off 29 balls against England.  Photograph: ANI

Following his side's T20I series win over England after a 49-run in the second match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lauded all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's knock, calling it a 'brilliant one under pressure'.

Indian pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah feasted on English bowlers and delivered tight bowling performances to help the visitors clinch the T20 series after bundling out England for 121 runs within 17 overs in the second T20I here at Birmingham on Saturday.

England had an extremely disappointing day with the bat. The highly-attacking batting line-up could not live up to its hype again, fizzling out in front of Indian pacers.

Indians moved on from their slightly-off batting performance in the first half to bundle out hosts for 121 and capture the series. Only Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33*) could put up some decent scores next to their names.

 

The foundation for this amazing exhibition of bowling was laid by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplays.

England pacers, led by Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan, dominated the Indian batters in the second T20I here at Birmingham as Men in Blue posted a competitive 170/8 in their 20 overs, with efforts from captain Rohit Sharma (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (46*) proving extremely valuable for the visitors.

"We know how good they are as a team, not just in England but everywhere they go. When you win games there is confidence and it is important how the boys feel. I really wanted to see how we perform after a team and challenge ourselves as a group. Brilliant knock under pressure.

We wanted someone to bat through and get us a score, Jadeja had scored a hundred here and he carried on from there. We understand the importance of the powerplay, be it scoring runs or taking wickets. We look forward to another game tomorrow," said the skipper at post-match presentation.

Source: PTI
