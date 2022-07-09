News
All is well, says CSK amid rift rumours with Jadeja

All is well, says CSK amid rift rumours with Jadeja

Source: ANI
July 09, 2022 17:25 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja has been an integral part of CSK for almost 10 years. Photograph: BCCI

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has removed all posts related to CSK's 2021 and 2022 seasons from his social media account - an indication that all is not well between the all-rounder and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

 

However, an official from CSK tried to clear the air about the rift rumours and said, 'See, this is a personal call by him. We are not aware of such kinds of incidents from our side. All OK. Nothing is wrong.'

There have been some reports that claimed that the all-rounder didn't wish Mahendra Singh Dhoni this year on his birthday on social media accounts, which he used to do till last year.

Jadeja was named the captain of the CSK earlier this year after MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022 season. However, the all-rounder stepped down halfway through the 2022 season as it was impacting his individual performance.

Dhoni took back charge of the team and Jadeja was later ruled out of the IPL with a rib injury, before returning on the England tour. Slightly over two months ago, the all-rounder ended a forgettable IPL season with the Chennai franchise.

Despite having a bad 2022 IPL season, Jadeja was brilliant in his comeback match against England.

He smashed a ton at Edgbaston in the rescheduled fifth Test which was played between July 1 and July 5.

Meanwhile, CSK congratulated the all-rounder after the BCCI elected him as the vice-captain for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

