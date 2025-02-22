Who's The Lady, Shikhar?

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
February 22, 2025 11:01 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and a lady friend were spotted at the Champions Trophy India-Bangladesh match in Dubai, February 20, 2025. Photograph: Screengrab/X
 

Shikhar Dhawan was spotted sitting beside a pretty lady during India's opening Champions Trophy game against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.

Champions Trophy 2025 Brand Ambassador Dhawan looked comfortable in his friend's company in the VIP box.

According to netizens, the lady is Sophy who follows Dhawan on Instagram.

'Sophy' and Shikhar were seen bobbing heads together while a Punjabi song was played on the loudspeaker between overs during the match.

There were no overt signs of romance but their appearance has certainly created a buzz.

REDIFF CRICKET
