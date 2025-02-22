HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Cricket » Black Cat Brings SA Early Luck!

Black Cat Brings SA Early Luck!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
February 22, 2025 09:32 IST

A cat putters around the field during the Champions Trophy match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Karachi on Friday

IMAGE: A cat putters around the field during the Champions Trophy match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Karachi on Friday, February 21, 2025. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters
 

The black cat was back at the National Bank stadium in Karachi during the match between Afghanistan and South Africa on Friday.

The kitty made her presence felt also in the Champions Trophy opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday.

The black cat at National Stadium in Karachi

IMAGE: The black cat has the best seat in the house. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters

During the match on Friday, the cat was shooed away by Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada to cheers from the stadium.

The cat made its 'cricket debut' during the tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand and continues to win everyone's attention.

The kitty has become popular with viewers and has gone viral with one particular cheeky comment from Lahori Guy who tweeted: 'Black Cat contributed more in Karachi Stadium than Babar Azam.'

REDIFF CRICKET
