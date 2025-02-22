Champions Trophy: Pakistan 3, India 2

The India-Pakistan game is set to electrify the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.



While India holds a dominant record against their neighbours in ICC World Cups, winning 14 out of 15 encounters, Pakistan has the upper hand in the Champions Trophy, winning three of the five meetings.



A look at their past five encounters in the tournament:





2004: Pakistan won by 3 wickets

IMAGE: Pakistan's Naved-ul-Hasan celebrates with his team-mates after taking a wicket against India in Birmingham. Photograph: Michael Regan/Action Images/Reuters

The first-ever India-Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy took place in the fourth edition in 2004 in Birmingham.



Yousuf Youhana anchored Pakistan's run chase with a gritty 81 not out as they edged India in a thriller to enter the semi-finals.



Irfan Pathan took 3/34 to keep India in the contest but Shahid Afridi's late cameo of 25 from 12 balls saw Pakistan overhaul India's modest total of 200 with four balls to spare.



Put into bat, India were reeling on 73/5 before Rahul Dravid took India to safety with a stubborn 67 from 108 balls. Ajit Agarkar smashed 47 off 50 balls but the pace duo of Shoaib Akhtar and Naved-ul-Hasan bagged four wickets each to limit India to a below-par total.



2009: Pakistan won by 54 runs

IMAGE: Shoaib Malik celebrates his century against India. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Pakistan made it two wins in a row against India in the Champions Trophy following a 54-run victory at Centurion.



Shoaib Malik smashed a scintillating century to power Pakistan to an emphatic victory. After a slow start, Malik changed gears in style, smashing a sublime 128, hitting 16 boundaries in his 126-ball knock.



His 206-run partnership off 193 deliveries with Mohammad Yousuf, who hit a composed 87 from 88 deliveries, saw Pakistan amass 302 for nine after they had elected to bat.



India made a strong reply with Gautam Gambhir's quick 57, but his run-out proved to be the turning point. Leg-spinner Shahid Afridi consolidated Pakistan's position with the wickets of Virat Kohli (16) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (3) in successive overs.



Dravid kept India in the chase with 76 while Suresh Raina hit a quickfire 46 but the Pakistan spin duo of Afridi (2/39) and Saeed Ajmal (2/31) chipped with regular intervals in the middle overs to turn the tide in their favour.



2013: India won by 8 wickets

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates a wicket. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters



India registered their first Champions Trophy win over Pakistan with a clinical 8 wicket victory in Birmingham.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/19) led a disciplined bowling effort as Pakistan was bundled out for a lowly 165 in a rain-hit match.



India's final revised target courtesy of the Duckworth-Lewis method was 102 in 22 overs which they achieved with 17 balls to spare as Shikhar Dhawan blazed his way to a 41-ball-48.



2017: India won by 124 runs

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates with Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters



A dominant India cruised to a thumping 124-run victory over Pakistan, in Birmingham.



Put in to bat, defending champions India notched up a massive 319/3 after two rain interruptions reduced the match to 48 overs a side.



Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant 91, putting on a rampaging opening stand of 136 with Dhawan, who stroked 68, to lay the foundation for India. Kohli carried on the momentum in the middle overs, blazing 81 from 68 balls, while Yuvraj Singh hammered 53 from 32 balls in a dominant batting display by the Indians.



Set a revised target of 324 in 48 overs at the start of their innings under the Duckworth-Lewis method, Pakistan were required to chase 289 in 41 overs when play resumed after the day's third rain interruption.



The task proved too much for Pakistan, who were bowled out for 164 in 33.4 overs with Umesh Yadav taking 3/30.



2017: Pakistan won by 180 runs

IMAGE: Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy final against India. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters



Pakistan turned the tables in great style as they routed India by 183 runs in the final to win their maiden Champions Trophy title, at The Oval in London.



Fakhar Zaman capitalised on a lucky escape to strike a superb 114 and lift Pakistan to a commanding total of 338/4.

Fakhar, on 3, was caught by Dhoni off a Jasprit Bumrah no-ball and the 27-year-old left-hander made the Indians pay dearly for that lapse as he smashed his first international century.



Fast bowler Mohammed Amir came up with a fiery spell with the new ball to blow away the Indian top order, picking up Rohit (0), Kohli (5) and Dhawan (21).



Hardik Pandya counter-attacked with a quickfire 76 from 43 balls but there was no other meaningful contributions as India folded for a paltry 158 in 30.3 overs.