Sourav Ganguly has opened up about his biopic and shared that Rajkummar Rao will portray him in the film.

"From what I've heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role... but there are issues of dates, so it will take more than a year to hit the screens," Dada told the media.

Not much else is known about this biopic on the Prince Of Kolkata that everyone's waiting for, but here's our question to you:

