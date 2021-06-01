News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who is Shubman Gill dating?

Who is Shubman Gill dating?

By Rediff Cricket
June 01, 2021 08:04 IST
Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram
 

Shubman Gill's 440 runs in IPL 2020 got him a berth for India's tour of Australia where he made a mark with his elegant batting.

His form has dipped this year, both in the games against England and in IPL 2021.

Still, the 21 year old could open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18.

During a Q&A session on Instagram stories, a fan was curious to know if Shubman was single. This was Gill's response:

Shubman Gill

One admirer of Gill's batting has been Sara Tendulkar who has applauded the dasher's on-field performances, with the two often liking each other's social media posts as well.

Rediff Cricket
