Who is Shubman Gill dating?

June 01, 2021 08:04 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill's 440 runs in IPL 2020 got him a berth for India's tour of Australia where he made a mark with his elegant batting.

His form has dipped this year, both in the games against England and in IPL 2021.

Still, the 21 year old could open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18.

During a Q&A session on Instagram stories, a fan was curious to know if Shubman was single. This was Gill's response:

One admirer of Gill's batting has been Sara Tendulkar who has applauded the dasher's on-field performances, with the two often liking each other's social media posts as well.