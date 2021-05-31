Pujara practises, Bumrah relaxes

May 31, 2021 07:10 IST

Photographs: Kind courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram

'The new kit is here! Can't wait to get on the field,' declared batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara.

The Indian No 3 is a shoo-in for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton next month.

IMAGE: Pujara in India's World Test Championship jersey.

Pujara posted a picture practicing his batting in his hotel room during Team India's quarantine in Mumbai, noting 'When in quarantine, work from home!'

His Saurashtra and India team-mate Ravindra Jadeja gave a glimpse of Team India's retro look as he donned the team sweater, which resembles the ones sported by the Indian team in the 1990s.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Meanwhile, strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah is looking to recharge his batteries ahead of the WTC game.

Boom Boom looked relaxed during an outdoor training session in quarantine, adding 'Reset mode on'