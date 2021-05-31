Tendulkar's 'two regrets'

May 31, 2021 15:47 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar quit the game in November 2013 accumulating 15,921 Test runs. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Sachin Tendulkar played 200 Tests and nearly 500 ODIs. What could be his regrets after such a fulfilling career?

The cricket legend, who scored 15,921 Test runs, revealed that he has two regrets.

'I have two regrets. The first is that I have never played with Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar was my batting hero when I grew up and not playing with him as part of a team remains a regret. Gavaskar retired a couple of years before I made my debut,' Tendulkar told cricket.com.

'My other regret is not having played against my childhood hero Sir Vivian Richards. I was fortunate to have played against him in county cricket, but I still rue not being able to play against him in an international match.

'Even though Sir Richards retired in 1991 and we have a couple of years overlapping in our careers, we did not get to play against each other,' Sachin added.

Tendulkar retired from the game in November 2013 as the highest run scorer in international cricket after logging 51 Test tons and 49 ODI centuries.