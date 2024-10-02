News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Who Beat Rohit for Best Fielder Medal?

Who Beat Rohit for Best Fielder Medal?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 02, 2024 12:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yashasvi Jaiswal with Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj were awarded the coveted 'Impact Fielders of the Series' medals. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

India's dominance in the Test series against Bangladesh wasn't just about batting and bowling. The team's exceptional fielding also played a crucial role. Fielding Coach T Dilip highlighted the key players who made a difference.

While Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj were all recognised for their exceptional fielding efforts, it was Jaiswal and Siraj who were awarded the coveted 'Impact Fielders of the Series' medals.

Jaiswal's four crucial catches, particularly during the second Test, showcased his remarkable athleticism and quick reflexes at close-in fielding positions. Dilip praised his potential to become one of India's finest fielders in the future.

Siraj, known for his relentless work ethic, also impressed with his sharp fielding. His two catches and electric presence in the field contributed significantly to India's dominance throughout the series.

Although Rohit didn't receive a medal, his consistent fielding performances were equally commendable. Dilip likened his catching ability to the precision of a 'Swiss watch', emphasising his reliability and impact in pressure situations.

Rohit's one-handed catch to dismiss Litton Das was a highlight of the series, further cementing his reputation as a complete cricketer.

The standout performances of Jaiswal, Siraj, Rohit and the slip cordon were instrumental in securing a clean sweep against Bangladesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Report Card: Ashwin 10/10, Jaiswal 10/10
Report Card: Ashwin 10/10, Jaiswal 10/10
PIX: Siraj's Spectacular Catch!
PIX: Siraj's Spectacular Catch!
'Rohit's Only Goal Is To Win'
'Rohit's Only Goal Is To Win'
Tax edge adds shine to gold ETFs
Tax edge adds shine to gold ETFs
3 killed as Mumbai-bound helicopter crashes in Pune
3 killed as Mumbai-bound helicopter crashes in Pune
Indian shooters' gold rush continues
Indian shooters' gold rush continues
Iranian attack appears to have been defeated: Biden
Iranian attack appears to have been defeated: Biden

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

India's 'Bazball' domination: Bangladesh's nightmare

India's 'Bazball' domination: Bangladesh's nightmare

Ashwin Sets New WTC Record

Ashwin Sets New WTC Record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances