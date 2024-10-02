Who Beat Rohit for Best Fielder Medal?

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj were awarded the coveted 'Impact Fielders of the Series' medals. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's dominance in the Test series against Bangladesh wasn't just about batting and bowling. The team's exceptional fielding also played a crucial role. Fielding Coach T Dilip highlighted the key players who made a difference.

While Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj were all recognised for their exceptional fielding efforts, it was Jaiswal and Siraj who were awarded the coveted 'Impact Fielders of the Series' medals.

Jaiswal's four crucial catches, particularly during the second Test, showcased his remarkable athleticism and quick reflexes at close-in fielding positions. Dilip praised his potential to become one of India's finest fielders in the future.

Siraj, known for his relentless work ethic, also impressed with his sharp fielding. His two catches and electric presence in the field contributed significantly to India's dominance throughout the series.

Although Rohit didn't receive a medal, his consistent fielding performances were equally commendable. Dilip likened his catching ability to the precision of a 'Swiss watch', emphasising his reliability and impact in pressure situations.

Rohit's one-handed catch to dismiss Litton Das was a highlight of the series, further cementing his reputation as a complete cricketer.

The standout performances of Jaiswal, Siraj, Rohit and the slip cordon were instrumental in securing a clean sweep against Bangladesh.