'Rohit's Only Goal Is To Win'

IMAGE: Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Rohit Sharma's ability to instill a champion's mentality in the Indian team. Photograph: BCCI

Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on Rohit Sharma's selfless leadership in the Kanpur Test.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar lauded Sharma's ability to instill a champion's mentality in the Indian team, a legacy that will undoubtedly endure.

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Despite the match being significantly impacted by rain, India displayed a relentless approach on Day 4, scoring 285 runs in just 34.4 overs. Manjrekar attributed this aggression to Sharma's leadership, emphasising his commitment to winning at all costs.

'Rohit Sharma's legacy as captain will be defined by his ability to inspire a champion's approach in the team,' Manjrekar said.

'He leads by example, just as he did in the 50 over World Cup. His focus is solely on winning matches, and he's willing to sacrifice personal milestones for the greater good.'

'Rohit Sharma's selfless approach is admirable,' Manjrekar added. 'He's not concerned about personal glory; his only goal is to win. That's the kind of captain India needs.'