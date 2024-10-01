News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Rohit's Only Goal Is To Win'

'Rohit's Only Goal Is To Win'

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 01, 2024 10:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'His focus is solely on winning matches, and he's willing to sacrifice personal milestones for the greater good.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Rohit Sharma's ability to instill a champion's mentality in the Indian team. Photograph: BCCI

Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on Rohit Sharma's selfless leadership in the Kanpur Test.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar lauded Sharma's ability to instill a champion's mentality in the Indian team, a legacy that will undoubtedly endure.

 

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Despite the match being significantly impacted by rain, India displayed a relentless approach on Day 4, scoring 285 runs in just 34.4 overs. Manjrekar attributed this aggression to Sharma's leadership, emphasising his commitment to winning at all costs.

'Rohit Sharma's legacy as captain will be defined by his ability to inspire a champion's approach in the team,' Manjrekar said.

'He leads by example, just as he did in the 50 over World Cup. His focus is solely on winning matches, and he's willing to sacrifice personal milestones for the greater good.'

Rohit Sharma

'Rohit Sharma's selfless approach is admirable,' Manjrekar added. 'He's not concerned about personal glory; his only goal is to win. That's the kind of captain India needs.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Run-machine Kohli inching closer to GOAT status
Run-machine Kohli inching closer to GOAT status
Jaiswal outdoes Sehwag, creates Test history
Jaiswal outdoes Sehwag, creates Test history
India Break Record After Record In Kanpur
India Break Record After Record In Kanpur
Bengal junior doctors resume 'total cease work'
Bengal junior doctors resume 'total cease work'
Will Udhayanidhi's Elevation Backfire?
Will Udhayanidhi's Elevation Backfire?
Govinda Shoots Himself Accidentally...
Govinda Shoots Himself Accidentally...
Rajinikanth Hospitalised, Is Stable
Rajinikanth Hospitalised, Is Stable

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Rohit's men break records: Greatest Test innings ever?

Rohit's men break records: Greatest Test innings ever?

Ravindra Jadeja: The Complete Package

Ravindra Jadeja: The Complete Package

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances