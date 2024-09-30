News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Siraj's Spectacular Catch!

Siraj's Spectacular Catch!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 30, 2024 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's fielders stole the show with some superb catches as play finally got underway on Day 4 of the rain-hit second and final Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Mohammed Siraj's sensational catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling stunned everyone watching at the Green Park stadium.

Shakib used his feet against Ashwin but ended up miscuing the ball high on the off side.

Siraj at mid-off took a few steps back and just when the ball looked set to evade him, he dived backwards and stuck his left hand out to pluck the ball out of mid air.

And when his body hit the ground, Siraj did well to hold onto the ball to complete a memorable catch.

Check out Siraj's stunning catch:

Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test on Monday. All Photographs: BCCI

 

Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

 

Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

 

Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

 

Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

 

Mohammed Siraj takes the catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet the 'Heartbeat of Indian Cricket'
Meet the 'Heartbeat of Indian Cricket'
'Virat Kohli Is The Champion, The King'
'Virat Kohli Is The Champion, The King'
Kamindu Mendis Joins Bradman, Headley
Kamindu Mendis Joins Bradman, Headley
'Harmanpreet and Co's preps for T20 WC unmatched'
'Harmanpreet and Co's preps for T20 WC unmatched'
Bajaj now 3rd most valued finance group; overtakes SBI
Bajaj now 3rd most valued finance group; overtakes SBI
PIX: Ton-up Mominul takes Bangladesh to 205/6 at lunch
PIX: Ton-up Mominul takes Bangladesh to 205/6 at lunch
Can An MBA Get Me A Better Job?
Can An MBA Get Me A Better Job?

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

This is how Bumrah is prepping for gruelling Aus tour

This is how Bumrah is prepping for gruelling Aus tour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances