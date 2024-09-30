Siraj's Spectacular Catch!

India's fielders stole the show with some superb catches as play finally got underway on Day 4 of the rain-hit second and final Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Mohammed Siraj's sensational catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling stunned everyone watching at the Green Park stadium.



Shakib used his feet against Ashwin but ended up miscuing the ball high on the off side.



Siraj at mid-off took a few steps back and just when the ball looked set to evade him, he dived backwards and stuck his left hand out to pluck the ball out of mid air.



And when his body hit the ground, Siraj did well to hold onto the ball to complete a memorable catch.



Check out Siraj's stunning catch: