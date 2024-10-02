Team India Report Card: Ashwin 10/10, Jaiswal 10/10

IMAGE: India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Test series against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Photographs: BCCI

India were at their ruthless best as they demolished Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second Test in Kanpur on Tuesday to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.



India extended their dominant run at home since 2012-2013, winning their 18th series in a row at home.



India didn't have a great start as they were left struggling on 144/6 after losing the toss in bowler-friendly conditions on Day 1 of the first Test in Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin's splendid century and his 199-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (86) not only rescued India but put them in a position of strength.



Rohit Sharma-led India smashed their way to an unbelievable victory in the rain-hit second Test in Kanpur. Only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day before the next two days were lost due to rain as the match looked set to finish in a draw, before India's explosive showing with the bat put them on course for an outstanding victory.



How India's players fared in the Bangladesh Test series:



Rohit Sharma (8/10)





Rohit might have not scored many runs, but his selfless approach with the bat was pivotal.



After failing twice in the opening game in Chennai, Rohit stormed back in some style in Kanpur.



The way he motivated his team in the rain-marred Kanpur Test was a delight to watch.



No other captain would have gone for such an aggressive approach after the Test match looked set to be heading towards a draw following two days of no play due to rain.



But Rohit's inspired captaincy and his no-holds barred approach with the bat gave his team the belief.

The victory was important to boost India's chance to make it to the World Test Championship final and Rohit ensured he led from the front.



Rohit set the tone with his attacking 23 from 11 balls to set India on the way for their record breaking first innings score of 285/9 declared in 34.4 overs, scoring at more than eight per over.

India smashed several records in the process, hitting the fastest team 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in Test cricket.



His timely declaration late on Day 4 and smart bowling changes on the final day proved instrumental in bowling out Bangladesh for 146 in their second innings.



Yashasvi Jaiswal (10/10)





Young Yashasvi could do no wrong with the bat in the series.



Jaiswal, 22, continued his dream start to Test cricket, slamming hit three fifties in four innings against Bangladesh.



He proved to be unstoppable in Kanpur as he took apart the Bangladesh bowlers in both innings.



He smashed 72 from 51 balls in the first innings when India were looking to score quickly before hitting 51 from 45 balls in the second innings to push India towards victory.



For the second series in a row, Jaiswal finished as the highest run-getter. He scored 189 runs in the two Tests at a strike rate of 81, while also taking a few superb reflex catches at gully.



The opener is the highest run getter for India in the current WTC cycle 2023-2025, with 1,217 runs from 11 matches only behind Joe Root, who has 1,398 runs from 16 Tests.



Shubman Gill (8/10)





Gill also enjoyed another good series with the bat.



The No 3 scored a century in the Chennai Test before stroking a quick 39 in Kanpur to help India maintain the momentum after a fiery start.



Gill scored 119 not out in the first Test, putting on a 167 run stand for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant to help India set the visitors a challenging target with plenty of time in hand.



He continued his good run from the England series earlier this year to firmly establish himself as one of the integral cogs of the Indian batting line-up.



Virat Kohli (6/10)





It was a forgettable series for Kohli with the bat.



Kohli, who made a comeback to Test cricket after nearly nine months, failed in both innings of the Chennai Test.



He looked solid during his quickfire knock of 47 from 35 balls in Kanpur, but failed to carry on as he bowled in his quest to score quickly. In the second innings, he ensured he stay till the end with 29 not out as India coasted to victory.



Kohli finished with 99 runs in four innings at an average of 33 as his lean patch in Test cricket continues.



Since January 2020, Kohli has managed just two centuries in 31 Tests at an average of 33, as his overall Test average has dipped below the 50 mark.



K L Rahul (6/10)





Rahul found some much needed form in the Kanpur Test.



He smashed his way to 68 from 43 balls in India's first innings to bounce back after a not-so-impressive showing with the bat in Chennai.



Rahul was also making a comeback to the Test team after missing out on four of the five Tests against England due to injuries.

His solid knock in Kanpur could prove to be a big confidence booster ahead of the busy Test season ahead for India.



Rishabh Pant (9/10)





Pant showed why he is India's preferred No 1 wicket-keeper in Tests despite being out of cricket for so long.



Back in the Test team after nearly two years, Pant began with a bang in his comeback match, smashing a brilliant 109 in the second innings of the Chennai Test.



It looked as if Pant was never away from the game as he took the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners. In the first innings too, his fluent 39 helped India get back on track after a few early wickets.



Pant's glovework was also top-notch, against both pace and spin, while also entertaining the fans on the stump mic with his constant chatter.



Ravichandran Ashwin (10/10)





Ashwin deservedly won the player of the series award for a superb all-round showing with both bat and ball.



He saved India the blushes in the Chennai Test after the top and middle order had collapse with an entertaining stroke-filled century (113) in front of home fans.



Ashwin then showed his prowess with the ball, taking 6/88 in the second innings, to become the first player to score a century and pick five-wicket haul in the same Test match twice at a particular venue.

He had earlier scored a hundred and claimed a five-wicket haul against England in the previous Test in Chennai in 2021.



He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the series with 11 wickets from two games at an average of 19. He also bettered the likes of Rohit, Kohli and Rahul with the bat as he tallied 114 runs in the series at an average of 57.



Ravindra Jadeja (8/10)





Jadeja also excelled as the all-rounder.



He was involved in the 199-run partnership with Ashwin to turn the Chennai Test on its head. Jadeja was unlucky to miss out on a century as he fell for 86.



Even though he didn't bag a five wicket haul with the ball, he was consistent with the ball, taking nine wickets in the two Tests at an average of 15.



Jasprit Bumrah (9/10)





The best fast bowler in the world across formats, Bumrah was too hot to handle for the Bangladesh batters.



In the first Test, he dismantled Bangladesh with a fiery display of fast bowling, taking 4/50 to send them packing for 149 in their first innings.



The pacer tormented the visitors again in Kanpur as he took 3/50 in the first innings. He was virtually unplayable in the second innings even though the pitch had eased out.



Bumrah's mastery was at display as he claimed 3/17 in 10 overs, which included five maidens. With some luck, he could have easily finished with five or six wickets as he went past the edge time and again.



Bumrah finished the series with 11 wickets at an incredible average of 12.81.



Mohammed Siraj (7/10)





With Bumrah spewing fire, Siraj could only play the supporting role.



Siraj did bowl some excellent spells, when he had the Bangladesh hopping and fending on wickets that didn't have much pace and bounce.



He took two wickets each in both the Tests in a total of 41.1 overs sent down during the series.



Akash Deep (7/10)





Akash Deep had a memorable series with the ball.



Playing in just his second international series, the young Bengal pacer left quite an impression.

Akash Deep, who has experience of five seasons of first class cricket, was impeccable with his control and swing.



He made an immediate impact in the series opener when he dismissed Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque off successive deliveries to give India the momentum with the ball.



In the next Test too, he made the new ball count sending back both the openers very early.



He showed a lot of promise to finish with five wickets at an average of 20.