Ashwin Sets New WTC Record

Ravichandran Ashwin became the first bowler to pick 50 or wickets in each of three World Test Championship cycles.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, left, celebrates with team-mates after taking Mominul Haque'S wicket on Day 5 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, October 1, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin's impressive all-round performance in the two Test series against Bangladesh helped him bag the man of the series award while registering another record to his name.



Ashwin rescued India in the first Test with a sparkling century, while also picking up a six wicket haul in the second innings in front of his home fans in Chennai.



He claimed another five wickets in the two innings in Kanpur to finish as the joint highest wicket-taker in the series with Jasprit Bumrah as both the Indian bowlers claimed 11 wickets each.



Ashwin was the only Indian bowler to claim a five wicket haul in the series and was the only bowler among the four batters to hit a century in the series.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is presented the player of the series award. Photograph: BCCI

This was Ashwin's 11th man of the series award in Test cricket as he drew level with Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who also bagged 11 man of the series award during his playing days.



He also created another record as he became the first bowler to pick 50 or wickets in each of three World Test Championship cycles.

He had taken 71 wickets from 14 Tests in the inaugural WTC cycle from 2019 to 2021 and followed it up with 61 wickets from 13 games in the next WTC cycle from 2021 to 2023. India made it to both WTC finals but finished runners up to New Zealand and Australia respectively.



In the current WTC cycle, Ashwin took his tally to 50 wickets from 10 matches.

With India scheduled to play eight more Tests -- three against New Zealand and five against Australia -- the spin ace has the chance to register his best ever wickets haul in a WTC cycle.



Ashwin with 527 wickets in 102 Tests is eighth in the list for wickets by a bowler in Tests. He needs three more wickets to go past Australia Nathan Lyon's tally of 530 wickets in 129 Tests for most wickets by an active player.