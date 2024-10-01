News
India's 'Bazball' domination: Bangladesh's nightmare

India's 'Bazball' domination: Bangladesh's nightmare

October 01, 2024 20:03 IST
India conjure own 'Bazball' to squeeze win from rain-hit Bangladesh Test

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: India's record-extending 18th consecutive Test series victory on home soil was never in doubt after their 280-run romp in the series opener in Chennai. Photograph:  BCCI

India produced their own version of 'Bazball' to squeeze out a remarkable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh from a seemingly dead Test match en route to a 2-0 series sweep on Tuesday.

India's record-extending 18th consecutive Test series victory on home soil was never in doubt after their 280-run romp in the series opener in Chennai.

But after two and half days were lost to bad weather in Kanpur, a draw seemed the likely outcome as only 35 overs were played in the first three days with Bangladesh stuck on 107-3.

Once the visitors folded for 233 in their first innings on Monday, India unleashed the kind of batting blitz unseen in test cricket.

England's ultra-aggressive batting under coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum has rejuvenated test cricket and India conjured up something similar with their take-no-prisoners batting at the Green Park Stadium.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: The match may have been disrupted by weather, but India's batting prowess ensured a thrilling finish. Photograph:  BCCI

Skipper Rohit Sharma set the tone by hitting the first two balls he faced for sixes and India eclipsed Bangladesh's total in just 28 overs reaching the 50, 100 and 200 marks in record speed.

 

It was batting T20 style before India eventually declared on 285-9 giving themselves enough time to remove both the rival openers by stumps on day four.

They returned on Tuesday to claim the remaining eight Bangladesh wickets in an extended morning session to bundle out the tourists for 146.

Yashasvi Jaiswal in Kanpur

IMAGE: India's aggressive batting style leads to a remarkable win in Kanpur. Photograph:  BCCI

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his second fifty of the Test, which earned him the player of the match award, as India chased down the 95-run victory target with a session to spare.

"It was a risk we were willing to take because when you're trying to bat like that, it is very easy that you can get bundled out for a low score as well," Rohit said of their sensational batting to force a result.

"But we were ready with that factor as well, that even if we get all out for 100 to 150, we wanted to give ourselves a chance to be in the game and try and get a result."

Ravichandran Ashwin, who smashed a hundred in the opening Test and claimed 11 wickets in two matches, was player of the series.

"When we bowled them out yesterday a little after lunch, Rohit was very keen (to get a result)," Ashwin said after equalling Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan's record of 11 player-of-the-series awards.

"He said we at least need 80 overs to bowl at them and the moment he came inside and gave that talk ... we set the cat among the pigeons."

"It's not only him saying it but he went out there and hit his first (two balls) for a six. You set the tone that way, and obviously everybody follows on from there."

Virat Kohli in Kanpur

IMAGE: Another series win for the Indian team solidifies their dominance in Test cricket. Photograph:  BCCI

India, who consolidated their lead in the World Test Championship standings with the victory, will play a three-Test home series against New Zealand beginning on Oct. 16.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were brought down to earth after their memorable 2-0 series win in Pakistan last month.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
