While India Celebrated with Champagne, Shami Did THIS

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's dignified exit from the champagne celebration quickly went viral on social media. Photograph: ICC/X

As Team India celebrated its historic Champions Trophy 2025 victory in Dubai, one quiet moment stood out amid the jubilant scenes -- Mohammed Shami stepping off the stage just as his team-mates began spraying champagne.

While the mood was festive after India's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final, Shami's dignified exit from the champagne celebration quickly went viral on social media.

Fans were quick to connect the gesture to his religious beliefs, as alcohol is prohibited in Islam.

The Indian team had just become the first side to win the Champions Trophy three times (2002, 2013 and 2025), completing an undefeated run in the tournament. But it was this subtle moment of personal conviction that stole the spotlight for many online.

Though Shami made no public comment about the move, the Internet applauded his quiet confidence and respect for his faith without disrupting the team's celebrations.

'Shami didn't protest. He didn't make a scene. He just stepped away silently. That's grace,' one user posted on X.

The moment came days after Shami faced criticism from a Muslim cleric for not fasting during the semi-final against Australia, which fell during Ramzan, but the fast bowler received widespread support from scholars, family and fans.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli, a prominent member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, defended Shami, stating that Islam grants concessions for travellers, especially when representing the country.