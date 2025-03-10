HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Cricket » Anushka Congratulates Rohit With A Hug

Anushka Congratulates Rohit With A Hug

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 10, 2025 06:54 IST

Anushka Sharma congratulates Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma congratulates Rohit Sharma after the Champions Trophy win on Sunday, March 9, 2025. Photograph: Screengrab/X
 

Family members of the Indian cricket team were in attendance at the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday.

After Rohit Sharma-led India beat New Zealand to win the title, Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira waited for daddy dearest near the team's dugout.

Rohit celebrated with his team-mates on the field before heading towards the dugout where he carried his daughter and hugged her,

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma and Anushka Sharma are all smiles after India's win

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma and Anushka Sharma are all smiles after India's win. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wife, was seen standing in the background hoping to catch Rohit's attention. She called out to him and gave him a hug, congratulating him on the win.

The moment was caught on camera and it made for a beautiful shot, dismissing rumours of bad blood between Rohit and Virat and cold vibes between Anushka and Ritika.

REDIFF CRICKET
