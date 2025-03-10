Anushka Congratulates Rohit With A Hug

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma congratulates Rohit Sharma after the Champions Trophy win on Sunday, March 9, 2025. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Family members of the Indian cricket team were in attendance at the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday.

After Rohit Sharma-led India beat New Zealand to win the title, Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira waited for daddy dearest near the team's dugout.

Rohit celebrated with his team-mates on the field before heading towards the dugout where he carried his daughter and hugged her,

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma and Anushka Sharma are all smiles after India's win. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wife, was seen standing in the background hoping to catch Rohit's attention. She called out to him and gave him a hug, congratulating him on the win.

The moment was caught on camera and it made for a beautiful shot, dismissing rumours of bad blood between Rohit and Virat and cold vibes between Anushka and Ritika.