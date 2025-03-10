Did Gautam Gambhir Just Smile AND Dance?

IMAGE: A screengrab of Gautam Gambhir's rare moment of joy with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Dubai's international stadium roared in celebration as India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but amidst the fireworks, trophy poses, and electrifying energy, it was a few off-the-script moments that truly stole the spotlight.

And none more so than the usually stoic Gautam Gambhir -- the head coach known for his grit, intensity, and famously unsmiling demeanour -- breaking into a rare smile, trading shayari with Navjot Singh Sidhu, and even (almost) breaking into a dance.

It all began when Hardik Pandya, in the middle of an interview with Jatin Sapru on Star Sports, pointed out something unexpected.

'There is a lot of self-belief within the group. See, there is a happy bunch of people, and everyone is smiling around,' said Hardik, gesturing towards a few Indian players who were posing for a photo with Gambhir.

Sapru, clearly taken aback, exclaimed, 'Gautam Gambhir is smiling over the photo!'

The moment left Gambhir slightly awkward, while Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav, who were waiting nearby to grab a picture with their coach, burst into laughter.

"He is a wonderful person," Hardik added with a grin, "and is always smiling."

During the post-match coverage, GG -- often seen as intense and reserved -- dropped his guard in front of Sidhu and embraced the celebration in his own unique way.

In a delightful twist, Gambhir even took on Sidhu in the latter's territory -- shayari.

'Fann kuchalne ka hunar seekhiye janab...' began Gambhir, teasing Sidhu with the first line. Without missing a beat, Sidhu completed it, 'Saapon ke darr se jungle nahi chhore jaate.'

The moment was magical. Sidhu, clearly touched, shared the clip on social media with a heartfelt caption, 'The shayari that he asked me to narrate has a lot to say... @GautamGambhir is here to stay... wish him and the Indian cricket team the very best... You made India proud brother.'

But Sidhu wasn't done yet.

In high spirits, he tried to coax Gambhir into doing something rarely seen -- dancing.

'Please create one more piece of history today. It's a request from me, an elder brother. Show us some bhangra today,' Sidhu pleaded.

Gambhir, staying true to character, chuckled and refused, 'Arre nahi, main chala jaunga.'

Still, Sidhu -- with a little help from Aakash Chopra -- managed to squeeze out one celebratory move from the usually stoic coach.

Gambhir raised his finger in the air in sync with Sidhu, who broke into a quick bhangra step to the beats of Sauda Khara Khara.