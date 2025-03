Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Fans celebrate India's Champions Trophy triumph in Mumbai on Sunday, March 9, 2025, night.

Fans took to the streets across the country to celebrate India's Champions Trophy triumph on Sunday.



India outclassed New Zealand by four wickets in the final to clinch their third Champions Trophy title, following wins in 2002 and 2013.



Maintaining an unbeaten run, India dominated the tournament in Dubai and sealed the title in style.



Here's a look at how jubilant fans celebrated the historic victory:





Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters IMAGE:Scenes from Dubai, here and below.

Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters