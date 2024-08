Photograph: Kind courtesy Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Smriti Mandhana is making the most of her downtime before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India's vice-captain is currently soaking up the serene beauty of Interlaken, a picturesque resort town nestled in the heart of Switzerland.

With a well-deserved break in Switzerland, Smriti will return to India refreshed and ready to make a significant impact in the T20 World Cup.