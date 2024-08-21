News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL Amazes Chahars, Yuzi, Shaw

EPL Amazes Chahars, Yuzi, Shaw

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 21, 2024 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepak Chahar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Chahar/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar and his wife Jaya enjoyed their first-ever live English Premier League match as Arsenal faced Wolves at the Emirates stadium.

 

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar

Jaya shared her excitement on Instagram, describing the electric atmosphere and her newfound passion for the sport.

'First live football match and I'm absolutely hooked! ️ The energy at the stadium was electric as Arsenal battled it out against Wolves. Can't wait for more moments like this! #englishpremierleague #gameday #arsenal,' she chimed.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw were spotted at Old Trafford for Manchester United's season opener against Fulham.

The duo, who recently played for Northamptonshire, took advantage of their time in England to experience the thrill of Premier League football.

 

Chahal shared a video on Instagram with the caption, 'Watched this beautiful game with my homie @prithvishaw', showcasing his visit to the historic Old Trafford stadium.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit Enjoys His Daddy Duties
Rohit Enjoys His Daddy Duties
Chahal-Shaw Bond In Britain
Chahal-Shaw Bond In Britain
Rishabh Pant Strikes Rajinikanth Pose
Rishabh Pant Strikes Rajinikanth Pose
Sensex gains 102 points in range-bound trade
Sensex gains 102 points in range-bound trade
HC allows gamete extraction from dying husband for ART
HC allows gamete extraction from dying husband for ART
How India Erred In Its Hasina Gamble
How India Erred In Its Hasina Gamble
Find out Sharath Kamal's new role in table tennis
Find out Sharath Kamal's new role in table tennis

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

SKY Enjoys 'English Summer'

SKY Enjoys 'English Summer'

Where's Hardik Holidaying?

Where's Hardik Holidaying?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances