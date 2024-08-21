EPL Amazes Chahars, Yuzi, Shaw

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Chahar/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar and his wife Jaya enjoyed their first-ever live English Premier League match as Arsenal faced Wolves at the Emirates stadium.

Jaya shared her excitement on Instagram, describing the electric atmosphere and her newfound passion for the sport.

'First live football match and I'm absolutely hooked! ️ The energy at the stadium was electric as Arsenal battled it out against Wolves. Can't wait for more moments like this! #englishpremierleague #gameday #arsenal,' she chimed.

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw were spotted at Old Trafford for Manchester United's season opener against Fulham.

The duo, who recently played for Northamptonshire, took advantage of their time in England to experience the thrill of Premier League football.

Chahal shared a video on Instagram with the caption, 'Watched this beautiful game with my homie @prithvishaw', showcasing his visit to the historic Old Trafford stadium.