Rediff.com  » Sports » Manu Bhaker Grooves To Kala Chashma

Manu Bhaker Grooves To Kala Chashma

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 21, 2024 15:39 IST
Manu Bhaker

Photograph and video: ANI
 

In a refreshing moment captured on social media, doubleOlympic bronze medalist Manu Bhaker was spotted dancing to the popular Bollywood song Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho at a felicitation ceremony in Chennai.

Manu Bhaker

Bhaker's energy and friendliness are clear in the video.

 

The 22-year-old shooter's Olympic journey was nothing short of remarkable. She became the first athlete in Independent India to win two individual medals at the same Olympics, clinching bronze in the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team events.

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker posted this throwback picture alongside one with her Olympic medals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manu Bhaker/X

As a gentle reminder to herself and fans of the struggles she's endured to become a double Olympic medallist, Manu posted a photo of her younger self practising at a training range merged with a picture of her with two Olympic medals.

'How it started vs how it's going, and Grateful for everything in between,' she captioned the photo.

On Tuesday, she was felicitated by the Velammal Nexus School in Chennai for her twin medals in Paris.

REDIFF SPORTS
