Chahal-Shaw Bond In Britain

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw at Rudyard Lake in Staffordshire. Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw made most of the break from their busy schedule in English county cricket to take a trip in the UK countryside.



The cricketers visited Rudyard Lake in Staffordshire.



'Tigers in the Bushes, water and Woods,' Chahal captioned his Instagram post.



Rudyard Kipling was named after Rudyard Lake.



Apparently, his father John Lockwood Kipling -- later, professor and principal of Bombay's then and now famous J J School of Arts -- met wife Alice MacDonald and courted her at Rudyard Lake in 1863.

The couple moved to India after their marriage in 1865 where their son Rudyard was in Bombay on December 30,1865.

Chahal and Shaw, who both play for Northamptonshire, seemed to be bonding really well in the UK. They also attended the English Premier League season opener between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday.



Chahal made an impressive debut for his county side, taking 5/14 on debut in the One Day Cup against Kent last week.



Shaw is the leading run-getter for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup with 343 runs from eight games, including 3 fifties, at a strike rate of 117.

However, Northamptonshire finished eighth out of nine teams in their group with just two wins from eight games to miss out on the semi-finals.