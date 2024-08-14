Is This Hardik's New Love Interest?

IMAGE: Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya are Instagram mutuals. Photograph: IMAGE: Kind courtesy Jasmin Walia/Instagram and Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Cricket star Hardik Pandya is rumoured to be dating British singer Jasmin Walia according to the grapevine (the Internet kind).

This speculation comes a month after Hardik announced his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic.

Hawkeyed netizens have discovered that both Hardik and Jasmin are vacationing in Greece. Their pictures from a seemingly identical location has only added more grist to the speculative mill.

Jasmin recently posted a sultry picture of herself in a blue bikini against beautiful Mykonos in the background. Shortly after, Hardik posted a video of himself walking around the same pool, dressed in a casual outfit.

Hardik has liked all her recent photos, including ones from Greece. Jasmin and Hardik are mutuals on Instagram.

Meanwhile, it has been observed by Instagrammers that Natasa, who returned to her home in Serbia last month with her son Agastya following the separation, recently liked a post on cheating.