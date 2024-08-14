News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Is This Hardik's New Love Interest?

Is This Hardik's New Love Interest?

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 14, 2024 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya are Instagram mutuals. Photograph: IMAGE: Kind courtesy Jasmin Walia/Instagram and Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Cricket star Hardik Pandya is rumoured to be dating British singer Jasmin Walia according to the grapevine (the Internet kind).

This speculation comes a month after Hardik announced his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic.

Hawkeyed netizens have discovered that both Hardik and Jasmin are vacationing in Greece. Their pictures from a seemingly identical location has only added more grist to the speculative mill.

Jasmin recently posted a sultry picture of herself in a blue bikini against beautiful Mykonos in the background. Shortly after, Hardik posted a video of himself walking around the same pool, dressed in a casual outfit.

Hardik has liked all her recent photos, including ones from Greece. Jasmin and Hardik are mutuals on Instagram.

Meanwhile, it has been observed by Instagrammers that Natasa, who returned to her home in Serbia last month with her son Agastya following the separation, recently liked a post on cheating.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Punjab Kings' Jitesh Sharma Gets Hitched
Punjab Kings' Jitesh Sharma Gets Hitched
'I'm not insecure, I would rather fail than play safe'
'I'm not insecure, I would rather fail than play safe'
WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!
WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!
Dhaka to try those involved in murders during protest
Dhaka to try those involved in murders during protest
Hockey India retires Sreejesh's No.16 jersey
Hockey India retires Sreejesh's No.16 jersey
Sreejesh reveals how love and hockey shaped his life
Sreejesh reveals how love and hockey shaped his life
SC refuses interim bail to Kejriwal in CBI case
SC refuses interim bail to Kejriwal in CBI case

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Confirm Separation

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Confirm Separation

Hardik maintains stoic silence on controversies

Hardik maintains stoic silence on controversies

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances