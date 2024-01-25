News
'Where is the Bazball?' Here's Jaisball!

'Where is the Bazball?' Here's Jaisball!

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 25, 2024 20:36 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten at 76 runs off 70 balls at the end of day 1 of the 1st Test, January 25 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Despite England's talk of their aggressive 'Bazball' strategy, India's spinners bundled out England for 246 runs.

 

In response, young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with his aggressive yet calculated batting. Remaining unbeaten at 76 runs off 70 balls, he propelled India to 119 for 1 at the close of play.

Jaiswal's free-flowing strokes and fearless approach has been dubbed 'Jaisball' on social media.

His confidence against spin, evident in his adept shot selection, adds a promising dimension to India's strategy on anticipated slow, turning, pitches throughout the series.

While Rohit Sharma's early dismissal was a setback, Jaiswal's stellar performance ensured India dominated the final session.

Kevin Pietersen, who scored arguably the finest century against Indian spinners this century during the 2012 series, had predicted an aggressive approach by the English team.

The Hyderabad crowd playfully taunted the visitors with chants of 'Where is the Bazball?' as England failed to match their proclaimed style.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

