It's That Man Stokes Again!

IMAGE: Ben Stokes played a captain's innings -- his 70 off 88 balls was inclusive of 6 fours and 3 sixes, on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Ben Stokes once again played saviour on Day 1 of the 1st Test against India in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The England skipper won the toss and elected to bat, but his decision backfired as Bazball didn't bear fruit against the accurate Indian bowling attack.

England got off to a flying start, but once they lost the first wicket -- Ben Duckett falling LBW to Ravichandran Ashwin -- the visitors lost wickets in a clump and were reduced to 121 for 4.

With Zak Crawley (20), Ollie Pope (1) and Jonny Bairstow (37) back in the hut, Stokes came out with Joe Root for company in the middle.

Both batters played watchfully, but three overs later, Ravindra Jadeja had Root top edging an attempted sweep.

Ben Foakes and Stokes continued to bat with caution against the Indian spinners. Stokes was especially watchful against Ashwin, who has dismissed him nine times in Tests.

Foakes was soon dismissed by Axar Patel. England reduced to 137 for 6 and looking good to folding up soon.

But youngster Rehan Ahmed gave Stokes good company and both batters kept the scoreboard moving -- the former lofting Ashwin for a four over long on, England's first boundary after a long wait of 20.2 overs and their first four in the second session.

Jasprit Bumrah took out Rehan in the next over leaving Stokes stranded with wickets falling all around him.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes added 91 runs with the last 3 wickets to help England post 246. Photograph: ICC/X

With just 3 wickets in hand, Stokes decided to take his chances and took on the bowlers, particularly taking a fancy to Jadeja.

Debutant Tom Hartley and Stokes went after the bowling with Hartley getting off the mark with a four.

Stokes and Hartley briefly went on the attack and sent Jadeja and Ashwin to the boundary before Jadeja bowled Hartley for 23 off 24 ball, breaking a 38-run stand.

The 200 was up by then, but there was a lot of work still to be done.

Soon after tea, Stokes got to his 50 off 69 balls with a six over long on off Jadeja. He follows that up with another six.

Mark Wood was out next over before Stokes sent another Ashwin delivery sailing into the stands. The England captain was eventually dismissed for 70 by an unplayable Bumrah delivery.

Stokes once again proved to be the main man for the team.

After 40 balls he was on 11, taking his time before bringing out the big shots. His 70 off 88 balls was inclusive of 6 fours and 3 sixes.

IMAGE: Joe Root's remarkable tally now stands at 2,554 runs, making him the new record holder. Photograph: BCCI

Joe Root surpassed Sachin Tendulkar as the highest run-scorer in India-England Tests.

Root, needing just 10 runs to break Tendulkar's record, stylishly achieved the milestone with a boundary off Axar Patel.

Root's proficiency in Indian conditions was evident in past tours, highlighted by significant scores such as his memorable 218 in Chennai during the 2021 series.

The star batter's remarkable tally now stands at 2,554 runs, making him the new record holder.

Tendulkar formerly held the record with 2,535 runs in 32 Tests against England at an average of 51.73. Tendulkar's achievement includes seven centuries and 13 half-centuries.

In addition to this achievement, Root also made history in the World Test Championship, becoming the first player to surpass 4,000 runs with a total of 4,005 runs from 48 Tests.