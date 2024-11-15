Where Aussie Bowlers Will Target Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli may be 'trapped' outside off. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Virat Kohli's return to Australia has the cricket world buzzing.

Known for exceptional performances Down Under, the batting wizard faces a stern test against a formidable Australian bowling attack after a poor Test run in recent years.

Sanjay Manjrekar outlined potential strategies the Australian bowlers may employ to dismiss Kohli. Manjrekar believes the Aussies will likely target Kohli's off-stump, a tactic that has proven effective in recent times.

'They'll obviously start with that line outside the off-stump and gauge his mood,' Manjrekar told Star Sports.

Generally, these days he looks to leave balls outside the off stump, and if they pitch one up, he'll look to drive.'

Manjrekar highlighted the importance of cramping Kohli for room, a strategy successfully implemented by the New Zealand bowlers.

'They are also trying to cramp him for room and attack his body because he loves to get forward so much,' he added. 'Josh Hazlewood could look to attack his pads with the middle stump line.'

Kohli's recent form has been a cause for concern, with a string of low scores in the home series against New Zealand. He has scored only 250 runs in six Tests this year, averaging a modest 22.72. However, his impressive record in Australia, where he averages 54.08, offers hope for a turnaround.