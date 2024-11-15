News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Where Aussie Bowlers Will Target Kohli

Where Aussie Bowlers Will Target Kohli

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 15, 2024 12:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli may be 'trapped' outside off. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X
 

Virat Kohli's return to Australia has the cricket world buzzing.

Known for exceptional performances Down Under, the batting wizard faces a stern test against a formidable Australian bowling attack after a poor Test run in recent years.

Sanjay Manjrekar outlined potential strategies the Australian bowlers may employ to dismiss Kohli. Manjrekar believes the Aussies will likely target Kohli's off-stump, a tactic that has proven effective in recent times.

'They'll obviously start with that line outside the off-stump and gauge his mood,' Manjrekar told Star Sports.

Generally, these days he looks to leave balls outside the off stump, and if they pitch one up, he'll look to drive.'

Manjrekar highlighted the importance of cramping Kohli for room, a strategy successfully implemented by the New Zealand bowlers.

'They are also trying to cramp him for room and attack his body because he loves to get forward so much,' he added. 'Josh Hazlewood could look to attack his pads with the middle stump line.'

Kohli's recent form has been a cause for concern, with a string of low scores in the home series against New Zealand. He has scored only 250 runs in six Tests this year, averaging a modest 22.72. However, his impressive record in Australia, where he averages 54.08, offers hope for a turnaround.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
When It Was Bradman Versus India
When It Was Bradman Versus India
Did Pant Dismiss Bumrah With Bouncer?
Did Pant Dismiss Bumrah With Bouncer?
Kohli's injury kept under wraps; Rahul hit on elbow
Kohli's injury kept under wraps; Rahul hit on elbow
Three CEOs to lead Reliance-Disney media behemoth
Three CEOs to lead Reliance-Disney media behemoth
Recipe: Walnut Chocolate Banana Cake
Recipe: Walnut Chocolate Banana Cake
Enjoy Magic On OTT This Week
Enjoy Magic On OTT This Week
How Often Should You Change Toothbrush?
How Often Should You Change Toothbrush?

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Who Should Replace Rohit As Opener?
Who Should Replace Rohit As Opener?
TELL US: Can Kohli revive his magic in Australia?
TELL US: Can Kohli revive his magic in Australia?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances