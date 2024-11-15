Did Pant Dismiss Bumrah With Bouncer?

Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Instagram

Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah engaged in hilarious banter during the Indian team's nets session in Perth.



Pant rolled his arm over, as he challenged his vice-captain Bumrah to survive his medium pace bowling.



'Your bowling action is like Hashim Amla,' said Bumrah after offering no shot to the first ball.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant showed off his bowling skills during India's nets in Perth. All Photographs: Screengrab BCCI/Instagram

The wicket-keeper then took a bet with Bowling Coach Morne Morkel that he would get Bumrah out, but the pacer didn't seem impressed with Pant's taunts.



'You can't get me out,' he thundered, before Pant replied: 'I have taken a wicket in first class cricket.'

Bumrah then retorted: 'Congratulations on that wicket, you can cherish it, now just stop your taunts.'



Bumrah had no problems against Pant as he played a delightful late cut off a full wide delivery before he played a cracking pull shot off the short ball, hitting the nets to his left. Pant claimed in a normal match situation it would have been caught in the deep.

'It is on record now, I have dismissed Bumrah in the nets, you can confirm with Morkel,' said Pant.



When asked if Bumrah was out, Morkel replied: 'He did get him out, short ball, beautiful bowling but there is always a but...'

It was now Bumrah's turn to return the favour as he poked Pant with 'illegal bowling action' taunt.

'It was not out, it was either a four or a two. I have connected with the pull shot, he thinks he has seven fielders there. He will not be allowed to bowl."

'A contest that left Bowling Coach @mornemorkel65 in conundrum. Are you Team Bumrah or Team Pant?' BCCI captioned the Instagram video.