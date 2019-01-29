Where are Virushka off to?

Last updated on: January 29, 2019 12:02 IST

Having already sealed the ODI series against New Zealand, India captain Virat Kohli whisked his wife Anushka away to a secret location.

"Away we go ♥ #travelswithher," Kohli tweeted on Tuesday along with a picture of the couple getting off a chartered flight at an undisclosed location.

The India captain is currently on a break having been rested for the last two games of the five-match ODI series against the Kiwis and the three-match T20I series that follows.

India have already sealed the ODI series 3-0 after winning the first three games to register their first one-day series win in New Zealand in 10 years.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the remainder of the tour in Kohli's absence.