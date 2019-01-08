PIX: Party continues for Virushka in Australia

January 08, 2019 17:11 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma celebrate. Photographs: Courtesy, Virat Kohli's Instagram Stories

Bollywood star and Indian Team skipper Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma was the perfect cheerleader of the Indian cricket team for creating history in Australian.

The Kohli led Team India became the first Asian team to win a Test series Down Under, and Anushka was by the cricketer’s side to celebrate the moment.

Anushka took to social media to congratulate all the players and Virat Kohli.

Following Team India's Test series win, ‘Virushka’ have been on a celebratory mode.

Virat shared a picture on his Instagram stories where the couple are celebrating with a cake. ‘Congratulations Virat’, was written on the cake.

Earlier, Anushka wished the team on social media.

"They came. They conquered !! History written and created by this bunch !! Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff," she tweeted.

The 'Zero' star added, "It takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what's important and shut out the rest. So so happy and proud of you my love @imVkohli"

Anushka was spotted cheering for Virat from the stands and later joining the team on the victory lap.