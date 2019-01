January 24, 2019 16:59 IST

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma are spending a sunny days together in New Zealand.

Virat shared a picture of himself on Instagram with a caption, “Basking in the sun.”

Later, Kohli also posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption, “Moments with her”.

After the Australian tour, the adorable couple are sharing each other’s pictures and videos on social media and as they relax in New Zealand.