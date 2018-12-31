How Kohli-Anushka will ring in the new year

December 31, 2018 12:54 IST

Following India's convincing victory by 137 runs in the third Test against Australia in Melbourne on Sunday, India captain took some time off to celebrate New Year's eve with wife Anushka.

"Off to sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only @AnushkaSharma," he tweeted as he posted a picture with his wife on Twitter.



The Indian team is travelling to Sydney on Monday and won't be having any training or media activity.



Kohli & Co. will also take a day off on New Year's day, January 1st, with no training or media activity planned, BCCI confirmed.

They will resume training on Wednesday on the eve of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Twitter