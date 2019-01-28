PHOTOS: New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI

January 28, 2019 12:50 IST

Images from the third One-Day International between New Zealand and India in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, 2nd left, celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of Mitchell Santner. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Hardik Pandya seemed unfazed by the tribulations of the past few weeks and made a significant contribution to India's impressive bowling effort which shot New Zealand out for 243 in the third ODI in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

Coming back into the side after the suspension on him for sexist remarks on a TV show was lifted, Pandya delivered figures of two for 45 in 10 overs and choked the run flow during the middle overs.



Captain Virat Kohli's stand on the kind of balance that the Baroda all-rounder brings to the side stood vindicated during another controlled bowling effort by the visitors.



Save the 119-run fourth wicket stand between Ross Taylor (93 off 106 balls) and Tom Latham (51 off 64 balls), New Zealand couldn't really accelerate against the Indian attack on a pitch that was a touch slower compared to the second ODI.



Mohammed Shami again delivered with the ball as he took three for 41, to all but seal the third seamer's spot for the World Cup. He once again provided the initial breakthrough as Colin Munro (7) edged one to Rohit Sharma in the slip cordon.

IMAGE: Ross Taylor bats during the 3rd ODI. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Martin Guptill (13) then got a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which moved a shade after pitching. The resultant nick was taken by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, replacing an injured Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was rested for this game.



Kane Williamson's bane in the series has been not capitalising on good starts and it was no different in this game either with Pandya coming into the focus with an impressive catch at the midwicket off Yuzvendra Chahal to send back the Kiwi skipper for 28.



Pandya's bowling was sharp as he got a few to rear up to both Taylor and Latham, who resurrected the innings from 59 for 3.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, centre, is congratulated by his team-mates after claiming the wicket of Martin Guptill. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter



In his second spell, he did get some stick but removed Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner in successive overs.



The first was a slow bouncer that climbed on Nicholls while the second was a length ball that was edged by Santner.



This was after Latham and Taylor were dismissed to leave New Zealand struggling.



New Zealand lost their last four wickets for 21 runs as the hosts yet again came up with a disappointing showing with the bat on a good wicket at the Bay Oval.