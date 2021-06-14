News
Where are the Pandyas off to?

Where are the Pandyas off to?

By Rediff Cricket
June 14, 2021 06:49 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Hardik Pandya lives life king size and flaunts it too.

The Mumbai Indians all rounder posted a photograph on Instagram where he is seen aboard a plane and captioned it 'Chilling in the clouds'.

Hardik Pandya

In the photograph are among others Hardik's partner Natasa Stankovic, elder brother and Mumbai Indians team-mate Krunal Pandya and, of course, son Agastya who will be one year old on July 30.

Both Hardik and Krunal have been named in the India team for the ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka, set to be played in July.

Rediff Cricket
