Hardik and Natasa's 'Happiness In Life' pix

June 19, 2020 10:25 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and his adorable partner Natasa Stankovic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya -- who served a ban from cricket after airing startling views about women on Karan Johar's couch -- has surprised fans this year with his display of love and romance.

From announcing his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on New Year's eve to announcing the arrival of a junior 'Pandya'!

In a depressing week, marked by the deaths of our soldiers and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Hardik cheered us a wee bit with his adorable pictures and sweet tagline, 'Happiness in life'.

Hardik also presented Natasa with two big bouquets of roses (where does he sources flowers during the lockdown?!) accompanied by a mushy note.

Natasa shared the photograph and captioned it, 'You will forever be my always'.

Awww...