Hardik's dinner date with Natasa

December 21, 2020 07:04 IST

IMAGE: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who returned to India after the ODI and T20 series against Australia, is enjoying family time with partner Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya.

Last week, Hardik went on a dinner date with Natasa, who took to Instagram to share a picture in which the couple can be seen enjoying the meal. 'My dinner date,' the Serbian beauty captioned the pic.

Hardik has been away from home since August -- first for IPL 2020 and then in Australia for the ODI and T20 series.

Since his return from Australia, Hardik has been bonding with four-month-old Agastya, feeding him with a picture of dad and son laughing wowing the Internet.