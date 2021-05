May 24, 2021 09:37 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Natasa Stankovic sent social media temperatures soaring with her bikini pic.

Missus Hardik Pandya revealed how much she misses being in the pool during the lockdown as she posted a throwback pic in a black two-piece bikini.

'Good times and tan lines #tb,' Natasa captioned the post on Instagram.

Hubby Hardik was quick to react with a 'fire' and 'heart' emoji.