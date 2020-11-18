When will see Babar Azam in the IPL?

November 18, 2020 18:17 IST

IMAGE: Babar Azam was named Player of the tournament and Batsman of the Tournament' at Pakistan Super League 2020. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pakistan Super League/Twitter

What if the GoI permitted Pakistani cricketers to play the Indian Premier League?

What it would be like for us to watch Babar Azam match his skills in the IPL alongside Virat Kohli, K L Rahul, Ben Stokes and David Warner?

Babar was named Player of the Pakistan Super League 2020 on Tuesday, November 17, after he led the Karachi Kings to their maiden PSL title, defeating the Lahore Qalandars by five wickets.

On a slow batting track, Babar's 63 not out off 49 balls in the PSL final saw Karachi score 135-5 with eight balls to spare. He played beautifully, reading the pitch to perfection, hitting seven boundaries.

Babar finished the tournament with 473 runs from 12 matches (highest score of 78) including three 'Player of the Match' awards.

Scoring at an average of 59.12 and a strike Rate of 124.14, his hit five 50s in the tournament and was rightly named 'Best batsman of PSL 2020'.

Babar has now scored 50 or more runs in his last six innings for Karachi Kings and Pakistan.

He has also done splendidly in Tests over the last two years -- he averages an impressive 63 for 1,449 runs in 16 Tests.

IMAGE: Babar Azam scored 63 off 49 balls in the PSL final on Tuesday. Photograph: Twitter

Applauding the batsman's talent were cricketers and the pundits:

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar's Pakistan team-mate: Congratulations to @KarachiKingsARY on winning the title. Babar Azam is Babar Azam!

Former England captain: Nasser Hussain: I see Babar Azam is batting on a different pitch to everyone else. Pure class!

Harsha Bhogle: Another feather in the cap of @babarazam258 who is going to have more feathers than his cap can accommodate.

Cricket writer Vijay Lokapally: Why can't @babarazam258 be Babar Azam? A brand of his own! Comparing him to others is demeaning his efforts and class. Can't remember Miandad or @wasimakramlive being compared to anyone. They stood towering on their own. Let's enjoy Babar, a great in the making, for what he is.

Former England fast bowler Dominic Cork: He is one of the best in the world. Or maybe he is the best.