November 18, 2020 11:27 IST

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri and Hardik Pandya in conversation at the nets session on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/Twitter

Ahead of their campaign opener next week, the Indian cricket team has started practice in right earnest and none is happier than Head Coach Ravi Shastri to see his boys hit the straps.

Joining the players in their nets sessions and giving his wards pointers.

'Great to get back to business with @hardikpandya7 @SDhawan25, @imShard, #TeamIndia #AUSvIND,' Shastri tweeted photos alongside Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shardul Thakur.