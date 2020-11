November 18, 2020 07:13 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in the nets in Sydney. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Virat Kohli took to the nets ahead of the Australia series on Tuesday, and his cracking hits have cricket fans dazed.

The batting maestro took to Twitter to express his love for Test cricket practice sessions.

Video: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

The captain shared a video of him playing some pleasing, confident, shots and captioned it: 'Love test cricket practice sessions'.

Kohli will only play the first Test in Adelaide before returning to Mumbai for the birth of his first child.