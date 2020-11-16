How IPL 2020's Rs 10 Crore plus club performed

November 16, 2020 09:12 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's Paisa Vasool Players.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada of the Delhi Capitals, winner of the Purple Cap for most wickets in IPL 2020. Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

The first table lists the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI).

To compute the PVI we divide the player's price (converted to US$) by the player's MVPI.

For example, Jofra Archer has a price of $1,028,580 (=Rs 7.2 crore, at 1$ = Rs 70), and an MVPI of 666.

So, his PVI is 1028580/666 = $1,544.

It is easy to note that the lower the PVI, the greater the bang the player offers for the buck.

Who are the players that franchises would covet the most? Clearly, the high MVPI + low PVI combo is the best, while the low MVPI + high PVI combo is the worst.

High MVPI + high PVI is an option that franchises often have to accept (especially with 'expensive' Indian stars), and if a player is low MVPI + low PVI, the franchises are likely to be indifferent, and other factors such as age, potential and quality of fit in the team's combination would drive the decision.

We will make lists of players belonging to the two extreme types.

These lists are only indicative; they provide pointers, but obviously fail to tell the full story.

It must also be stressed that these numbers are strongly dependent on the choices made by the franchise and team management, and it would be wrong to point fingers at only the player.

High MVPI; low PVI (MVPI of 300 or more; PVI below 1000)

Rank Name Team MVPI PVI Price 2 Kagiso Rabada DC 654 917 Rs 4.2 cr 8 Quinton de Kock MI 566 707 Rs 2.8 cr 9 Rahul Tewatia RR 549 781 Rs 3 cr 12 Trent Boult MI 524 872 Rs 3.2 cr 13 Suryakumar Yadav MI 514 889 Rs 3.2 cr 16 Faf du Plessis CSK 468 488 Rs 1.6 cr 17 Mayank Agarwal KXI 466 307 Rs 1 cr 21 Anrich Nortje DC 454 629 Rs 2 cr 27 Devdutt Padikkal RCB 419 68 Rs 0.2 cr 33 T Natarajan SRH 369 155 Rs 0.4 cr 37 Jonny Bairstow SRH 349 898 Rs 2.2 cr 39 Shubman Gill KKR 349 737 Rs 1.8 cr 42 Rahul Chahar MI 337 805 Rs 1.9 cr 44 Jason Holder SRH 324 882 Rs 2 cr 46 Ravi Bishnoi KXI 321 890 Rs 2 cr 47 Ambati Rayadu CSK 316 995 Rs 2.2 cr

These players would appear to be prime candidates for a price hike.

Generally speaking, a foreign player with a PVI of 1500, and an Indian player with a PVI of 2000 could be considered to be paid at par.

So Faf du Plessis, for example, would have been par even with a price that was three times more.

Low MVPI; high PVI (MVPI of 200 or less; PVI over 6000; 5 or more matches played)

IMAGE: Nathan Coulter-Nile of the Mumbai Indians catches Shimron Hetmyer of the Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2020 Final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, November 10, 2020. Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for BCCI

Rank Name Team MVPI PVI M Price 77 Nathan Coulter-Nile MI 163 7011 7 Rs 8 cr 82 Glenn Maxwell KXI 151 10170 13 Rs 10.75 cr 84 Dwayne Bravo CSK 144 6349 6 Rs 6.4 cr 90 Sheldon Cottrell KXI 109 11140 6 Rs 8.5 cr 93 Piyush Chawla CSK 106 9097 7 Rs 6.75 cr 95 Karn Sharma CSK 96 7441 5 Rs 5 cr 96 Ajinkya Rahane DC 91 8242 9 Rs 5.25 cr 104 Jaydev Unadkat RR 54 7937 7 Rs 3 cr 114 Kedar Jadhav CSK 38 29323 8 Rs 7.8 cr 121 Kuldeep Yadav KKR 29 28572 5 Rs 5.8 cr 226 Ankit Rajpoot RR -7 -61226 6 Rs 3 cr

This list does not include players like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar or Krishnappa Gowtham, who played 4 or fewer matches, and had PVI values exceeding 15000, because they suffered injuries in play or failed to get selected in the playing eleven.

A decision to allow a maximum of 5 foreign players, instead of 4, would allow a more efficient distribution of the total money that franchises are allowed to spend on players.

A related idea of allowing substitutes, or just one 'supersub', even while ensuring that no more than 4 foreign players are in play at any point of time, would allow a better exploitation of player skills.

But the IPL is most unlikely to consider this!

Finally, let us end off by making a list of how players paid more than Rs 10 crore performed in IPL 2020.

The 10 Crore plus club

IMAGE: K L Rahul, captain of the Kings XI Punjab, plays a shot. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Sportzpics for BCCI

Rank Name Team MVPI PVI Price 5 K L Rahul KXI 621 2530 Rs 11 cr 10 David Warner SRH 542 3295 Rs 12.5 cr 11 A B de Villiers RCB 541 2905 Rs 11 cr 24 Pat Cummins KKR 435 5090 Rs 15.5 cr 31 Manish Pandey SRH 383 4103 Rs 11 cr 34 Virat Kohli RCB 368 6599 Rs 17 cr 35 Chris Morris RCB 365 3914 Rs 10 cr 36 Hardik Pandya MI 351 4477 Rs 11 cr 48 Ben Stokes RR 311 5742 Rs 12.5 cr 49 Rohit Sharma MI 298 7191 Rs 15 cr 53 Steve Smith RR 275 6494 Rs 12.5 cr 55 Sunil Narine KKR 262 6816 Rs 12.5 cr 60 M S Dhoni CSK 224 9566 Rs 15 cr 82 Glenn Maxwell KXI 151 10170 Rs 10.75 cr

