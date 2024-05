Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir celebrated with his daughters and wife as hugs and smiles were all around Chepauk after KKR beat SunRisers Hyderabad to win their third Indian Premier League title on Sunday, May 26.

Overjoyed with another titlte triuph, team owners Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla also celebrated with the players and coaches and their families post the win.

Here are glimpses from KKR's post-match revelry...

IMAGE: Gautam Gamhir hugs his daughter and celebrates with his family. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan hugs Shreyas Iyer's mom as the KKR captain is all smiles. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan converses with IPL final hero Venkatesh Iyer and his mother. Photograph: BCCI