When Rashid Khan broke KKR's hearts

Last updated on: August 31, 2020 10:21 IST

KKR spinner Kuldeep remembers how the Afghan all-round put paid to their hopes of reaching the final in 2018.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders's Andre Russell during Qualifier II in 2018. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said that he had a strong feeling of the franchise winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

KKR failed to reach the playoffs in the 2019 edition after finishing at the fifth place with 12 points from 14 matches.

In the 2018 edition, the side managed to reach the playoffs but lost in Qualifier 2 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

"I had a strong feeling last year that we would win. Even in 2018, we were playing great cricket and I was sure we would win the title. I remember the match we lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad (in qualifier 2). I was out of the ground because my spell was over. They were on 125 and I thought they would not go beyond 145. But Rashid Khan came into the middle and changed the game. We were just one step away from entering the final," the official website of KKR quoted Kuldeep as saying.

"It was a heart-breaking moment when we lost the match. If we can strike a good combination, we can certainly win it this year. After all, it's cricket, we will win sooner or later," he added.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.