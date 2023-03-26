When Raina, Bhajji, Sree met Pant

Rishabh Pant was in for a surprise visit from cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth.
The trio visited Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a horrible car accident in December 2022.
The trio posed for the camera with Pant and a cheerful photo was posted by Raina on social media.
'Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is... wishing our brother @rishabpant the very best and very fast recovery... #family #life #brotherhood#time #keep believing brother..we are always there with you...u will fly high like the phoenix,' Raina captioned the picture.
In the photograph, one can see Pant's right knee bandaged. The 25-year-old cricketer was operated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in January in Mumbai.
'TRUST AND KNOW THERE IS SOMETHING INSIDE YOU THAT IS GREATER THAN ANY OBSTACLE YOU FACE ..GOOD TO SEE YOU CHOTTE BHAI . WAITING FOR YOUR COMEBACK', Harbhajan tweeted.
Sreesanth on Instagram noted, 'I love you, my brother, for who you are -- keep believing and keep inspiring. You and I are children of one faith, for the diverse paths of religion are fingers of the loving hand of the one supreme being, a hand extended to all, offering completeness of spirit to all, eager to receive all.#togetherness #family #brotherhood #live #family #love #phoeinx #brother #cricket #india #bcci brother hood is everything. ..one life one world...'
With Pant ruled out for the season, Delhi Capitals announced David Warner as captain with all-rounder Axar Patel as vice-captain.