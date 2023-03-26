When Raina, Bhajji, Sree met Pant

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Twitter

Rishabh Pant was in for a surprise visit from cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth.

The trio visited Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a horrible car accident in December 2022.

The trio posed for the camera with Pant and a cheerful photo was posted by Raina on social media.

'Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is... wishing our brother @rishabpant the very best and very fast recovery... #family #life #brotherhood#time #keep believing brother..we are always there with you...u will fly high like the phoenix,' Raina captioned the picture.

In the photograph, one can see Pant's right knee bandaged. The 25-year-old cricketer was operated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in January in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harbhajan Singh/Twitter

'TRUST AND KNOW THERE IS SOMETHING INSIDE YOU THAT IS GREATER THAN ANY OBSTACLE YOU FACE ..GOOD TO SEE YOU CHOTTE BHAI . WAITING FOR YOUR COMEBACK', Harbhajan tweeted.

Sreesanth on Instagram noted, 'I love you, my brother, for who you are -- keep believing and keep inspiring. You and I are children of one faith, for the diverse paths of religion are fingers of the loving hand of the one supreme being, a hand extended to all, offering completeness of spirit to all, eager to receive all.#togetherness #family #brotherhood #live #family #love #phoeinx #brother #cricket #india #bcci brother hood is everything. ..one life one world...'

With Pant ruled out for the season, Delhi Capitals announced David Warner as captain with all-rounder Axar Patel as vice-captain.