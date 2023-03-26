News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Raina, Bhajji, Sree met Pant

When Raina, Bhajji, Sree met Pant

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 26, 2023 19:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Twitter

Rishabh Pant was in for a surprise visit from cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth.

The trio visited Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a horrible car accident in December 2022.

The trio posed for the camera with Pant and a cheerful photo was posted by Raina on social media.

'Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is... wishing our brother @rishabpant the very best and very fast recovery... #family #life #brotherhood#time #keep believing brother..we are always there with you...u will fly high like the phoenix,' Raina captioned the picture.

In the photograph, one can see Pant's right knee bandaged. The 25-year-old cricketer was operated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in January in Mumbai.

Harbhajan Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harbhajan Singh/Twitter

'TRUST AND KNOW THERE IS SOMETHING INSIDE YOU THAT IS GREATER THAN ANY OBSTACLE YOU FACE ..GOOD TO SEE YOU CHOTTE BHAI . WAITING FOR YOUR COMEBACK', Harbhajan tweeted.

Sreesanth on Instagram noted, 'I love you, my brother, for who you are -- keep believing and keep inspiring. You and I are children of one faith, for the diverse paths of religion are fingers of the loving hand of the one supreme being, a hand extended to all, offering completeness of spirit to all, eager to receive all.#togetherness #family #brotherhood #live #family #love #phoeinx #brother #cricket #india #bcci brother hood is everything. ..one life one world...'

With Pant ruled out for the season, Delhi Capitals announced David Warner as captain with all-rounder Axar Patel as vice-captain.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'The road to recovery has begun'
'The road to recovery has begun'
Rishabh Pant: 'One step forward, one step stronger'
Rishabh Pant: 'One step forward, one step stronger'
Rishabh Pant Says He Feels Better
Rishabh Pant Says He Feels Better
MI Relieved As Archer Joins Team
MI Relieved As Archer Joins Team
Bhojpuri actress Akanksha found dead in UP hotel
Bhojpuri actress Akanksha found dead in UP hotel
Mutual fund nomination deadline to end on Mar 31
Mutual fund nomination deadline to end on Mar 31
Boxing Worlds: Nikhat bags second gold
Boxing Worlds: Nikhat bags second gold

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Ganguly hints at lengthy layoff for injured Pant

Ganguly hints at lengthy layoff for injured Pant

SEE: Rishabh Pant's Walk In The Pool

SEE: Rishabh Pant's Walk In The Pool

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances