News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ganguly hints at lengthy layoff for injured Pant

Ganguly hints at lengthy layoff for injured Pant

Source: PTI
March 26, 2023 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant must take his time to heal properly: Sourav Ganguly

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is currently in a process of recovery. Photograph: Rishabh Pant/Twitter

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant "must take his time to heal properly" from his injuries, before launching his bid for a comeback to competitive cricket.

Pant was involved in a road accident in the early hours of December 30 as he was driving from New Delhi to Roorkee. He is currently recovering after undergoing treatment for his injuries.

 

Former India captain Ganguly said that the Delhi Capitals franchise, of which Pant has been the skipper in last few seasons, will definitely miss the wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming Indian Premier League. Ganguly is serving as DC's director of cricket.

"I am sure that the national team is missing him as well. He's young and he has got a lot of time left in his career. He's a special player and he must take his time to heal properly. We wish him all the best and I'll meet him as well," Ganguly said in a release issued by the IPL franchise.

Ganguly has been keenly observing all the players during the pre-season camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here in the lead-up to IPL 2023.

Speaking about the season, he said, "It's been great to work with the boys and I am looking forward to the season starting. Net practice is good, but we want to get into match mode. And (coach) Ricky (Ponting) has been fantastic. He brings a lot of intensity during training."

When asked about David Warner, the Delhi Capitals captain for this season, Ganguly said, "David Warner is looking forward to leading the side. He's always up for the challenge and he's a great player. He has got a lot of runs and experience under his belt."

Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'The road to recovery has begun'
'The road to recovery has begun'
Rishabh Pant: 'One step forward, one step stronger'
Rishabh Pant: 'One step forward, one step stronger'
Kapil's sharp take on Rishabh Pant's accident
Kapil's sharp take on Rishabh Pant's accident
US cops foil Khalistan backers' bid to attack mission
US cops foil Khalistan backers' bid to attack mission
Indian art boom inspires bigger canvas for galleries
Indian art boom inspires bigger canvas for galleries
Jolt to TMC, Left-Cong tie-up wins Haldia dock polls
Jolt to TMC, Left-Cong tie-up wins Haldia dock polls
Why Dhawan would have picked Gill over himself...
Why Dhawan would have picked Gill over himself...

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Rishabh Pant Says He Feels Better

Rishabh Pant Says He Feels Better

SEE: Rishabh Pant's Walk In The Pool

SEE: Rishabh Pant's Walk In The Pool

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances