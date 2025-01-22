Ravi Shastri Lights Up Wankhede!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com SEE: Ravi Shastri is the first Indian to hit six sixes in an over in senior professional cricket.

Ravi Shastri captivated the audience at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday with a lively recount of his historic six sixes in an over -- a record he achieved at the same venue during a Ranji Trophy match in 1985.



The retired all-rounder, renowned for his exuberant commentary style, was the first Indian to achieve this feat in senior professional cricket.



Shastri etched his name in the record books with six consecutive maximums off Baroda spinner Tilak Raj.

Photograph: BCCI

50 years later, he walked the audience through the unforgettable over with flair, sharing details about each shot.



'When I hit six sixes there was no TV or commentary. The first one went to his side. The second went to that side. Third on mid-wicket. He was a smart bowler, so threw the fourth ball on leg-stump, which I despatched into the Gavaskar stand and the fifth went into the hockey ground.

'That time I remembered that only person had hit six sixes in an over and that was Sir Garfield Sobers,' Shastri calmly described the first five balls in Marathi.



For the final delivery, Shastri shifted to his trademark spirited tone.

'This I will take it away, this is commentary. 5 sixes... Raj the bowler. Shastri the batsman on strike. Tough like wood. Kiran More as attentive behind the stumps as ever. Raj bowls it's wide. It's flat-batted. It goes like a scud, clears long-off and into the sight screen.'



'The party begins in Mumbai... in the Mumbai dressing room. 10th of January 1985.'