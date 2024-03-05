What's Trent Boult Doing With Sadguru?

IMAGE: Trent Boult and Gert Smith with Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation. Photographs: Kind courtesy Trent Boult/Instagram

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding extravaganza unfurled as a star-studded spectacle, commencing a three-day celebration filled with grandeur.

IMAGE: Trent Boult and Gert Smith with Mark Zuckerberg.

The event sparkled with cricketers: Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Rohit Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard and Trent Boult among others.

IMAGE: Trent Boult with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Trent Boult and his wife Gert Smith effortlessly stole the spotlight in their stunning traditional attire.

Trent exuded charisma in a pristine white kurta while Gert emanated grace in a pink lehenga=.

Taking to Instagram, Boult shared captivating glimpses, captioning his post with, 'What a weekend that was! #ambaniwedding'