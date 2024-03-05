What's Trent Boult Doing With Sadguru?

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding extravaganza unfurled as a star-studded spectacle, commencing a three-day celebration filled with grandeur.
The event sparkled with cricketers: Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Rohit Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard and Trent Boult among others.
Trent Boult and his wife Gert Smith effortlessly stole the spotlight in their stunning traditional attire.
Trent exuded charisma in a pristine white kurta while Gert emanated grace in a pink lehenga=.
Taking to Instagram, Boult shared captivating glimpses, captioning his post with, 'What a weekend that was! #ambaniwedding'