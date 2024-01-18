News
The Rafa-Federer reunion!

The Rafa-Federer reunion!

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 18, 2024 17:15 IST
Rafael Nadal

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rafael Nadal/Instagram

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal recently enjoyed a reunion at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, the hometown of the Spanish tennis legend.

 

Rafael Nadal

Nadal took to social media to share the exciting news, expressing gratitude for Federer's visit and expressing hope for more meetings in the future.

'Thrilled to spend time with you today, my friend,' Nadal shared on Instagram. 'Thanks for the visit, and looking forward to our next reunion.'

Rafael Nadal

The post garnered attention from tennis enthusiasts, including former player and six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker, who chimed in on the Instagram post, describing the duo as '2 very cool guys'.

Rafael Nadal

While Federer and Nadal have fiercely battled each other on the court, their enduring friendship off the court continues to captivate fans. W

REDIFF SPORTS
Aus Open: Nagal goes down fighting to Juncheng
Tendulkar deepfake video: Mumbai police file FIR
Kohli Does A Bumrah To Save Six!
Reconsider denial of Agnipath records: CIC to govt
Sensex ends down 314 points; HDFC Bank major drag
Navy responds to drone attack on vessel with 9 Indians
Mahua moves HC against notice to vacate bungalow
