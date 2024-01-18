The Rafa-Federer reunion!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rafael Nadal/Instagram

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal recently enjoyed a reunion at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, the hometown of the Spanish tennis legend.

Nadal took to social media to share the exciting news, expressing gratitude for Federer's visit and expressing hope for more meetings in the future.

'Thrilled to spend time with you today, my friend,' Nadal shared on Instagram. 'Thanks for the visit, and looking forward to our next reunion.'

The post garnered attention from tennis enthusiasts, including former player and six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker, who chimed in on the Instagram post, describing the duo as '2 very cool guys'.

While Federer and Nadal have fiercely battled each other on the court, their enduring friendship off the court continues to captivate fans. W