Rediff.com  » Sports » 'What a rollercoaster! Proud of the run I had'

'What a rollercoaster! Proud of the run I had'

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 18, 2024 19:36 IST
IMAGE: Sumit Nagal had a dream run at the Australian Open before crashing out in Round 2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Photograph: Tennis Australia/Jay Town/Vince Caligiuri
 

Sumit Nagal's dream run at the Australian Open was brought to a grinding halt following his second-round defeat to China's Shang Juncheng on Thursday.

Nagal lost the match 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6. He started the game brightly securing the first set by 6-2 with India's dominance written all over it. But he fought hard before eventually going down to his 18-year-old Chinese opponent.

Following the end of his campaign, Nagal took to social media to thank his supporters during his run at the first Slam of the season.

'What a rollercoaster the last few days have been at the Australian Open. Disappointed to not get over the line today, but also very proud of the run I had. Thanks a lot to my sponsors Indian Oil, Aryan Pumps, Yonex, ASICS, Gatorade, and Maha Tennis Foundation for the unwavering support.' he posted on his Facebook handle.

'Thanks to my coaches Sascha Nensel, Milos Galecic, and Dr Cynthia Hucks-Smith for all the work they've been putting in. A massive thanks to everyone for the electrifying support at the courts. And to everyone back home for all the love. I enjoyed reading all your wonderful comments and messages. Onwards and upwards,' the 26-year-old added with a heart emoji.

Nagal's run to the Australian Open main draw was nothing short of a fairytale, having qualified for the tournament without dropping a set.

He created history on Tuesday, January 16, when he became the first Indian men's player in 35 years to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam.

He outclassed World No. 27 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in straight sets in two hours and 38 minutes to advance to round 2, before bowing out earlier on Thursday.

REDIFF SPORTS
