Dhoni Steals Show At Hockey Game

Dhoni Steals Show At Hockey Game

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 19, 2024 08:21 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni graced the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers semifinal between India and Germany in Ranchi, setting social media abuzz with captivating pictures and a video capturing the moment.

The electrifying match unfolded at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda astro turf hockey stadium, where Dhoni received well-deserved honours amid the intense game.

 

The showdown between India and Germany culminated in a riveting 2-2 draw during regulation time, escalating the excitement to a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Ultimately, Germany clinched a 4-3 victory in the shootout, securing their coveted spot in the Olympic Games in Paris.

REDIFF SPORTS
