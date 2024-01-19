Dhoni Steals Show At Hockey Game

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni graced the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers semifinal between India and Germany in Ranchi, setting social media abuzz with captivating pictures and a video capturing the moment.

The electrifying match unfolded at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda astro turf hockey stadium, where Dhoni received well-deserved honours amid the intense game.

The showdown between India and Germany culminated in a riveting 2-2 draw during regulation time, escalating the excitement to a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Ultimately, Germany clinched a 4-3 victory in the shootout, securing their coveted spot in the Olympic Games in Paris.